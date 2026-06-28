JEE aspirant from Bihar dies after fall from flyover in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant died after falling from the Vigyan Nagar flyover in Rajasthan’s Kota late on Saturday night, with police probing to determine whether the incident was accidental or a case of suicide.

A JEE aspirant died after falling from Kota’s Vigyan Nagar flyover, with police investigating whether the incident was an accident or suicide. (Representative photo)

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The deceased, a resident of Bihar, had come to Kota in January this year to prepare for the JEE examination. She was staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the city.

According to police officers, passersby spotted the injured student under the Vigyan Nagar flyover near Shriji Hospital and alerted the police. Officers went to the spot and shifted her to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment.

“The exact cause of the student’s death is yet to be ascertained. The body has been kept in the mortuary, and the student’s family in Bihar was informed about the incident,” Vigyan Nagar’s Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said.

He added that the postmortem will be conducted after the family arrives in Kota.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are collecting information from the student’s PG accommodation and coaching institute as part of the probe. “Her mobile phone, call records and other documents are also being examined to establish the circumstances leading to her death,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are collecting information from the student’s PG accommodation and coaching institute as part of the probe. “Her mobile phone, call records and other documents are also being examined to establish the circumstances leading to her death,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said further investigation is underway.