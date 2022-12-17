Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jodhbpur cylinder blast: PM announces 2 lakh to kin of deceased

Jodhbpur cylinder blast: PM announces 2 lakh to kin of deceased

jaipur news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:42 AM IST

The injured in the Jodhpur cylinder blast would be given ₹50,000 each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
BySachin Saini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the tragic cylinder mishap in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Jodhpur went up to 32 with five scumming to injuries on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Bhungra village of Shergarh tehsil, 110 km from Jodhpur. The guests had gathered at the house of groom Surendra Singh and food was being prepared for them when the cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room caught fire following a leak and exploded. The house collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

The Rajasthan government has announced giving 1 lakh financial assistance to the injured; 5 lakh to families of the deceased and 2 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out