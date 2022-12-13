Jodhpur cylinder blast: Death toll in explosion rises to 22

The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur went up to 22 on Tuesday with four more persons succumbing to their injuries, an official said.

District collector Himanshu Gupta said the number of deaths rose to 22 with four succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday.

The 33 injured are being treated at the hospital.

He added that dedicated nursing staff has been deployed with each patient.

A team of doctors, including a general surgeon, a plastic surgeon, a pediatric surgeon and an anesthetist, are working round-the-clock to attend to the injured.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a house where guests had gathered for a wedding in Bhungra village of Shergarh tehsil around 110 km from Jodhpur.

The house had collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

The guests had gathered at the house of the groom and food was being prepared for them when the cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room caught fire following a leak and exploded.

The Rajasthan government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation to families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh financial assistance to the injured from the chief minister’s relief funds.

