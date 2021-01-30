Jodhpur Police destroy 1200 litres of illegal liquor
Jodhpur Police on Saturday destroyed 1,200 litres of illegal liquor after raids in some parts of the city.
The raids are part of a campaign by police after four persons died in Bhilwara district after consuming spurious liquor.
"The campaign was conducted by Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, and Rajiv Gandhi police stations along with the Excise Department," Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Sharma told ANI.
He said 1,200 litres of illegal liquor was destroyed.
The raid was conducted in Nat Basti of the Pratap Nagar.
"We destroyed illegal liquor stored in a house and the arrested the accused," he said.
The police also destroyed illegal breweries in the area.
"While some accused have been arrested, others are being identified. We will conduct a strict investigation in the matter," an excise official told ANI.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday suspended 12 personnel including police and excise officials for alleged carelessness in connection spurious liquor deaths in Bhilwara district.
