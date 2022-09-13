Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Jodhpur teacher arrested after video of him beating wife, daughter emerges

Jodhpur teacher arrested after video of him beating wife, daughter emerges

jaipur news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:00 PM IST

The teacher was seen in the video thrashing his wife and making her sit semi-naked in the sun and beating their daughter when she intervened to save her mother

The Jodhpur police took cognizance of the video circulating on social media and arrested the teacher on Monday. (Representative Image)
BySachin Saini

The Jodhpur police have arrested a private school teacher for mercilessly beating his wife and daughter after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The teacher not only thrashed his wife but also made her sit semi-naked in the sun and beat their daughter when she intervened to save her mother.

Police said the accused teacher is identified as Kailash Suthar, resident of Phalodi town in Jodhpur.

In the video circulating on social media, captured through CCTV footage,the accused was seen beating his wife inside the house, and later making her sit half naked in the sun while he was seen eating food. The wife was seen crying and shouting sitting in a corner.

The police took cognizance of the video circulating on social media and arrested the teacher on Monday for disturbing peace as no complaint was lodged by his wife or her family, said station house officer, Phalodi police station, Rakesh Kumar.

“During interrogation, the accused said that his wife is mentally ill and undergoing treatment. He said he was tired of it and lost his control,” the SHO said.

“The act is a crime and he is booked under IPC Section 151 (disturbing peace). An FIR is being lodged by his daughter,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

