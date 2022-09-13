Jodhpur teacher arrested after video of him beating wife, daughter emerges
The teacher was seen in the video thrashing his wife and making her sit semi-naked in the sun and beating their daughter when she intervened to save her mother
The Jodhpur police have arrested a private school teacher for mercilessly beating his wife and daughter after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.
The teacher not only thrashed his wife but also made her sit semi-naked in the sun and beat their daughter when she intervened to save her mother.
Police said the accused teacher is identified as Kailash Suthar, resident of Phalodi town in Jodhpur.
In the video circulating on social media, captured through CCTV footage,the accused was seen beating his wife inside the house, and later making her sit half naked in the sun while he was seen eating food. The wife was seen crying and shouting sitting in a corner.
The police took cognizance of the video circulating on social media and arrested the teacher on Monday for disturbing peace as no complaint was lodged by his wife or her family, said station house officer, Phalodi police station, Rakesh Kumar.
“During interrogation, the accused said that his wife is mentally ill and undergoing treatment. He said he was tired of it and lost his control,” the SHO said.
“The act is a crime and he is booked under IPC Section 151 (disturbing peace). An FIR is being lodged by his daughter,” he added.
-
Special quota for border district youths in Agnipath: Will take up matter with Centre, says Punjab guv
Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit said he will take up with the Union defence minister the matter to introduce a special quota for the youth of six border districts of state in the Agnipath scheme on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed on the public participation and coordination of all security agencies to stop the attempts by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab.
-
Two-day seminar at SPPU on participation of transgenders’ in democracy
A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on September 14 and 15. The seminar is open to all and will take place Sant Namdev auditorium, SPPU. MP Supriya Sule will be the chief guest along with Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The second day of the seminar will be attended by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.
-
Amravati police transfers cases filed against Ranas to state CID
After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the Ranas spoke to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and said that most of the cases against them were politically motivated and hence, should be investigated by a neutral agency. “The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID,” Ravi Rana said.
-
Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune
Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival. According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.” Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand.
-
Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape
A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her. The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer. She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics