Kota: Principal, hostel warden among 4 booked for MBBS student’s alleged suicide

Jaipur: The Kota police in Rajasthan on Saturday lodged a first information report (FIR) against the principal, and hostel warden along with two other students of the Kota Government Medical College in connection with the alleged death by suicide of a 28-year-old medical student on March 5, said officials. A suicide note was found in which the victim said that he had no reason to live as he failed to fulfil his parents’ dreams. (Representational image)

The station house officer (SHO) of Mahaveer Nagar police station, Ramesh Kabia, said, “The FIR was based on a direction by the SC/ST Commission last week. We have lodged the report against the principal of the college, the hostel warden, and two other students for falsely implicating the victim in a case of copying during an exam last year and then barring him from the future exams, which caused significant mental stress on him that led the student to take the extreme step. The victim’s family also alleged that it is possible that their son was murdered planfully by the accused. We are probing the matter.”

According to the officials, the victim, a native of Jaipur’s Bassi, was found dead at his hostel room in the college campus on March 5. “He was a third-year student in the college at the time of death. A suicide note was also found from his belongings in which he stated that he had no reason to live as he failed to fulfil his parents’ dreams.”

Kabia further added: “Prima facie, he was found copying in an exam in 2023 after which the college administration barred him from appearing in the future exams. Despite several requests, the administration declined to withdraw the order. The victim’s father, in his primary report on March 19, alleged that his son was falsely accused of copying in the exam. The administration’s approach had caused severe mental stress on him but the college still refused to listen to him.”

“His father also alleged that he suspects it could be a planned murder as there were injury marks on his body. However, police have not found anything in the autopsy report so far. We are checking the CCTV footage and will also question the accused regarding the matter,” said Kabia.

The latest FIR was lodged against the college principal Sangeeta Saxena, the then-hostel warden Nilesh Jain, and two of the victim’s classmates Adarsh Foujdar and Sandeep Man under section 102 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and necessary sections of SC/ST Act.

Commenting on the case, Principal Saxena said, “I have never met the boy and his family before. I had a word with our exam supervisors and members of the academic council who informed me that he was found copying from the phone and was barred from appearing in any exam. He was at home only after that incident. He arrived in the college only four days before his death.”

She further added: “It is surprising how my name appeared in this case. The warden Jain informed me about the suicide incident. I called the police. They recovered the body from the room. It is a suicide case only.”

