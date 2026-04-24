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Law and order in Rajasthan being mocked by criminals: Ashok Gehlot on bomb threat to assembly

Law and order in Rajasthan being mocked by criminals: Ashok Gehlot on bomb threat to assembly

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a swipe at the state government over the fresh bomb threat to the Rajasthan Assembly, saying the law and order situation in the state was being "mocked".

Law and order in Rajasthan being mocked by criminals: Ashok Gehlot on bomb threat to assembly

A threat email warning of a suicide attack at the assembly was received earlier in the day, prompting security agencies to carry out a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious object was found, police said, adding that security has been tightened as a precaution.

This was the second such threat in less than two weeks.

In a statement, Gehlot said, "The way law and order and security are being mocked in Rajasthan is extremely unfortunate."

He said repeated threats to blow up the assembly were not a normal occurrence, noting that a similar threat had been received only days ago.

"Targeting a temple of democracy like the Assembly again and again shows how fearless criminals have become," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Law and order in Rajasthan being mocked by criminals: Ashok Gehlot on bomb threat to assembly
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Law and order in Rajasthan being mocked by criminals: Ashok Gehlot on bomb threat to assembly
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