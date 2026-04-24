Jaipur, Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a swipe at the state government over the fresh bomb threat to the Rajasthan Assembly, saying the law and order situation in the state was being "mocked".

Law and order in Rajasthan being mocked by criminals: Ashok Gehlot on bomb threat to assembly

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A threat email warning of a suicide attack at the assembly was received earlier in the day, prompting security agencies to carry out a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious object was found, police said, adding that security has been tightened as a precaution.

This was the second such threat in less than two weeks.

In a statement, Gehlot said, "The way law and order and security are being mocked in Rajasthan is extremely unfortunate."

He said repeated threats to blow up the assembly were not a normal occurrence, noting that a similar threat had been received only days ago.

"Targeting a temple of democracy like the Assembly again and again shows how fearless criminals have become," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gehlot also mentioned that the Chief Minister's Office too had received multiple bomb threats, saying such incidents were a matter of concern for everyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gehlot also mentioned that the Chief Minister's Office too had received multiple bomb threats, saying such incidents were a matter of concern for everyone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Threats to institutions like the High Court, district collectorates and other government offices are creating a sense of insecurity among the public," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Threats to institutions like the High Court, district collectorates and other government offices are creating a sense of insecurity among the public," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said when highly sensitive locations like the assembly and high court, along with a prominent public figure like the chief minister, are being openly threatened, it raises serious concerns about public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said when highly sensitive locations like the assembly and high court, along with a prominent public figure like the chief minister, are being openly threatened, it raises serious concerns about public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gehlot alleged that such incidents had been occurring for nearly six months, but the main accused were still evading police, indicating that security agencies have not been able to unravel the network behind these threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gehlot alleged that such incidents had been occurring for nearly six months, but the main accused were still evading police, indicating that security agencies have not been able to unravel the network behind these threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged the chief minister to take cognisance of the issue and direct the police to take strict action against those responsible, saying it was necessary to restore public confidence in security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the chief minister to take cognisance of the issue and direct the police to take strict action against those responsible, saying it was necessary to restore public confidence in security. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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