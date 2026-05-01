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Learn foreign languages, seize global opportunities: Rajasthan CM to youths

Learn foreign languages, seize global opportunities: Rajasthan CM to youths

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the state government has ensured transparency in recruitment exams and freed youth from the "menace of paper leaks", while announcing new opportunities through foreign language skill programmes.

Learn foreign languages, seize global opportunities: Rajasthan CM to youths

At an MoU-signing event on foreign-language communication skills at Birla Auditorium here, Sharma alleged that youths faced injustice under the previous government due to repeated paper leak incidents.

"We have conducted 351 examinations transparently and not a single paper leak has occurred," he said.

The chief minister urged youth to learn foreign languages and seize global opportunities, saying such skills would help them become job creators rather than job seekers.

Highlighting the initiative, he said the state has signed agreements with the English and Foreign Languages University and the National Skill Development Corporation to provide training in languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Korean.

The chief minister said learning foreign languages has become essential in the modern era, opening up employment opportunities in multinational companies, international organisations and overseas markets. It would also strengthen tourism and local industries by improving communication with foreign visitors, he said.

He also claimed that about three lakh jobs have been generated in the private sector so far.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Learn foreign languages, seize global opportunities: Rajasthan CM to youths
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