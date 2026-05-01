Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the state government has ensured transparency in recruitment exams and freed youth from the "menace of paper leaks", while announcing new opportunities through foreign language skill programmes.

Learn foreign languages, seize global opportunities: Rajasthan CM to youths

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At an MoU-signing event on foreign-language communication skills at Birla Auditorium here, Sharma alleged that youths faced injustice under the previous government due to repeated paper leak incidents.

"We have conducted 351 examinations transparently and not a single paper leak has occurred," he said.

The chief minister urged youth to learn foreign languages and seize global opportunities, saying such skills would help them become job creators rather than job seekers.

Highlighting the initiative, he said the state has signed agreements with the English and Foreign Languages University and the National Skill Development Corporation to provide training in languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Korean.

The chief minister said learning foreign languages has become essential in the modern era, opening up employment opportunities in multinational companies, international organisations and overseas markets. It would also strengthen tourism and local industries by improving communication with foreign visitors, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India's youth are moving beyond degrees towards skill development. He said language is not only a means of communication but also a tool to connect societies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India's youth are moving beyond degrees towards skill development. He said language is not only a means of communication but also a tool to connect societies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He noted that multilingual education and global exposure are key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that multilingual education and global exposure are key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary said such initiatives would provide Indian youth with a global platform and expand employment opportunities worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary said such initiatives would provide Indian youth with a global platform and expand employment opportunities worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the MoUs also include the opening of a Skill India International Centre in Jaipur and initiatives under the National Entrepreneur Empowerment Drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the MoUs also include the opening of a Skill India International Centre in Jaipur and initiatives under the National Entrepreneur Empowerment Drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharma said the state government is focusing on linking education with employment, adding that over 1.25 lakh government jobs have been provided, while recruitment for over 1.33 lakh posts is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said the state government is focusing on linking education with employment, adding that over 1.25 lakh government jobs have been provided, while recruitment for over 1.33 lakh posts is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also claimed that about three lakh jobs have been generated in the private sector so far.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

jaipur rajasthan See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON