Maharashtra woman who eloped was sold to Rajasthan man for marriage, rescued

BARMER: A woman who left her husband and child in Maharashtra’s Palghar district to elope with a man earlier this year was rescued from Rajasthan’s Barmer district after she was allegedly sold for ₹3.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday. The woman’s husband and his mother approached the Barmer SP for help to rescue her. (Facebook/Barmer Police)

The woman, who was forcibly married to a Barmer man, was rescued after she reached out to her husband in Maharashtra to seek his help. The man responded to the SOS from his wife five days ago and travelled to Barmer with his mother and sought help from the district superintendent of police (SP).

Police said the woman had married her husband at a temple three years ago and the couple have a two-year-old child. But she left them about six months ago and eloped with another man who sold her for ₹3.5 lakh through an Ahmedabad-based man who brokered the deal.

The woman told the police that she was forced to marry a man in Barmer’s Sheo area. Police said the Sheo police tracked the woman to the district’s Bhiyad area and rescued her. She is currently at a shelter for women affected by violence in private and public spaces.

Sheo station house officer (SHO) Dinesh Singh Lakhawat said the woman would remain in the shelter until her family reaches Barmer to take custody.

Efforts are being made to locate the man who sold her and the broker.

