Man allegedly killed over illicit relationship, body chopped into 6 in Rajasthan

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Pali district for allegedly murdering another person and chopping off his body over an illicit relationship with the deceased’s wife, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the IPC. (Representative file image)

According to police, the accused identified as Madan Meghwal (35) killed Jogender Meghwal (34) by hitting him on his head with an axe and later chopped off his body into six pieces.

Gagandeep Singla, superintendent of police (SP) at Pali said that the accused has been arrested and body has also been recovered.

On July 13, Mishrimal Meghwal, a resident of Thakurdas village, approached the police with a missing complaint of his son Jogender.

He informed the police that his son had been missing for the last two days.

On the basis of the missing complaint, police initiated investigation into the matter.

On July 17, Mishrimal approached the police again suspecting involvement of Madan in the case.

The police then detained Madan and interrogated him after which he confessed to his crime.

The accused told the police that he was in a relationship with Jogender’s wife.

Pali SP said that on the basis of the confession, police recovered the body and booked the accused under murder charges.

The body has been kept in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday.