Man beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi by group, one detained: Police

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of three men on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi city after the latter came in front of their car, leading to a petty argument between, police said, adding that one of the accused was detained on Wednesday morning while the other two are absconding. (Representative Photo)

“Prima facie the incident took place due to a sudden provocation. We have detained one of the accused identified as Ashish Pal Gurjar, while the search is on for the other two and the car as well. Further investigation is underway,” said Bhiwadi additional police superintendent (ASP), Dileep Saini.

According to the police, the victim identified as Afasr Ali, is a native of Bihar’s Samastipur and had been working in a factory in Bhiwadi’s Ghatal area for the last eight years.

“On Tuesday afternoon, Ali and his colleague Tahibul from the factory were going for lunch when the incident took place,” said the ASP.

Ali and his colleague came in front of the car, following which they engaged in an argument. They left the spot, however, the trio came back and hit Ali with their car and his colleague with a rod.

While Tahibul escaped, the trio beat Ali unconscious and fled the spot. After they left, Tahibul came back and rushed Ali to the local hospital, where he was declared dead, said Saini.

Saini said that the police reached the incident spot and checked the CCTV footage in the area. “We checked the CCTV footage and also questioned several people to identify the perpetrators,” he said.

The police tracked Gurjar from CCTV and caught him on Wednesday morning, Saini said, adding he has been brought in for interrogation.

Police said that a murder case was filed against the accused persons on the complaint filed by Tahibul under section 302/34 (murder by a gang committed with a common purpose) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The victim’s body was sent to his village in Bihar after conducting the autopsy. We are yet to identify the other two accused,” ASP Saini said.