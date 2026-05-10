...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man died, another injured following assault by ANTF in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Man died, another injured following assault by ANTF in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Published on: May 10, 2026 08:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kota, A man died and another was injured, allegedly after being assaulted by the ANTF during a raid in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, officials said on Sunday.

Man died, another injured following assault by ANTF in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The prime accused, a wanted smuggler, managed to evade arrest and flee from the spot, they said, adding that the police have arrested three individuals during the operation.

The incident on Saturday triggered protests by villagers, who blocked the Dag-Chaumahla road and staged a demonstration with a body in front of the Dug police station.

Following assurance of strict action and magisterial inquiry, the demonstrators agreed to a post-mortem, which was conducted on Sunday morning.

On early Saturday morning, an Anti-Narcotics Task Force team from Jaipur reached Ghatakhedi village in Jhalawar district to apprehend Liaquat, a wanted smuggler. He managed to escape. However, the team detained five of his associates.

Liaquat succeeded in escaping during the raid by robbing a motorbike from a rider at gunpoint on the way, Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar said, adding that the police registered a separate case in this connection.

Magisterial inquiry is underway, and the reason would be clear only after a post-mortem report and completion of the inquiry, the SP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jhalawar kota
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Man died, another injured following assault by ANTF in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Man died, another injured following assault by ANTF in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.