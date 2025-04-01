Man dies by suicide after killing pregnant wife, aunt in Jaipur: Police

A 36-year-old man in Jaipur on Monday died by suicide after killing his pregnant wife and aunt, police said. Prima facie, it appears the accused person was under financial distress, police said. (Representative file photo)

“The incident happened on Monday evening when the accused person returned home from his office and attacked his two-month-pregnant wife over some internal dispute. When his aunt intervened, he attacked them both with a hammer leading to their death,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (West) Amit Kumar Budaniya said.

According to the officer, the accused person’s residence is near Benar railway station at Kardhani area where he used to stay with his wife, their minor son and maternal cousin, widowed aunt, and his two brothers.

“The murder happened in front of the couple’s 9-year-old son and his 11-year-old cousin. However, the two brothers of the accused were not home during the incident,” Budaniya said.

Following the development, the minors fled the spot to call the neighbours.

“Meanwhile, the accused locked himself in a room and died by suicide. When the neighbours arrived, they found both his wife and aunt in a pool of blood, while the accused person’s body was in another room. Later, they informed the police”, Budaniya said.

“Prima facie, it appears the accused person was under financial distress”, the DCP added.

A case under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed.

“The bodies were sent for an autopsy. We are also speaking to the deceased person’s brothers and other relatives to gather more information. Further investigation is underway,” said the officer.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290