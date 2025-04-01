Teenage girl ends life a day after boyfriend’s suicide in Naigaon

MUMBAI: A love story took a devastating turn over the weekend when a 17-year-old girl died by suicide just a day after her 24-year-old boyfriend ended his life in Naigaon, Palghar. The sequence of events unfolded after the man, allegedly distraught over the girl’s refusal to move in with him, hanged himself on Saturday night. Unable to cope with the shock and guilt, the teenager followed suit on Sunday. black and white of sad woman hug her knee and cry. Sad woman sitting alone in a empty room beside window or door (Siam - stock.adobe.com)

The couple had been in a relationship for a year. The man, a resident of Asha Nagar in Kolhi village, Naigaon East, worked at a private company, while the girl was a junior college student. Over the past few weeks, he had been pressuring her to leave her parents’ home and start a live-in relationship with him. However, she remained firm in her decision to stay with her family.

According to police sources, the young woman visited her boyfriend’s house on Saturday, where another argument erupted over the matter. In a fit of desperation, the man reportedly threatened to end his life if she did not comply. Believing it to be an emotional outburst, the girl left his home. That night, the man took the drastic step, hanging himself from an iron angle in his house with a rope. His lifeless body was discovered by a neighbour early Sunday, who immediately alerted the police.

The news shattered the girl. Overwhelmed with grief and a deep sense of regret, she reportedly blamed herself for his death. “Her family tried to console her, but she remained inconsolable. She felt responsible for his suicide and could not bear the guilt,” said assistant police inspector Shailendra Patil of Naigaon police station.

Later that evening, while her mother had stepped out to discuss the crisis with relatives, the girl took her own life in a similar manner—hanging herself from an iron angle with a nylon rope. Her mother returned home to the horrifying sight and immediately alerted the family. Her father then informed the police.

Authorities have registered cases of accidental death in both incidents and are investigating further.