Man held in Rajasthan for smuggling illegal liquor from one state to another
As many as 780 boxes of illicit liquor, worth lakhs of rupees, was seized while being smuggled to Gujarat.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur
Rajasthan Police has arrested a man in Churu for allegedly possessing illegal liquor worth lakhs of rupees being smuggled from Haryana to Gujarat.
Police have seized 780 boxes of illicit liquor and a tanker in the incident in Chhapar area of the district on Sunday night, they said.
Churu Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said in a statement that the estimated market value of the seized liquor and tanker is around ₹75 lakh.
The tanker driver Sawai Singh Jat has been arrested.
