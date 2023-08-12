Rajasthan: Minor girl raped by brother in Pali; Suspect sent to judicial custody

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Rajasthan’s Pali on Friday sent a man, who allegedly raped his younger sister for over three years, to judicial custody. The girl told police that she had shared the incident with her mother but she forced her to avoid any action and ignored the matter. (Representative Image)

The incident was reported from Bali police station area in Pali district. According to police, the girl shared the incident with her mother but she forced her to avoid any action and ignored the matter. However, when the girl became a major, she approached the superintendent of police (SP) in Pali and shared the case with him.

A case was lodged under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 5/6 of the POCSO Act. Police arrested the accused on August 10 and produced him before the POCSO court, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

Vikram Singh, station house officer at Bali, said that the 18-year-old girl approached the SP in the first week of August. She alleged that one day, in 2020, when she was alone at home, her brother raped her and later threatened her that he would kill her if she shared the incident with anyone. She shared the incident with her mother, but instead of taking any action, fearing social infamy, she forced her daughter to avoid any action and ignored the matter. The girl alleged that taking advantage of it, her brother raped her many times. According to police, the girl has two sisters and one brother. Her two elder sisters got married in 2019.

“The girl was a minor when the rape incident took place, due to which the case was registered under POCSO Act,” Singh said.

On August 7, another case was reported from Pali district where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father. The incident came to light after the girl, who had complained of stomach ache, was brought to a hospital in Pali on Saturday, and her sonography report confirmed she was pregnant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON