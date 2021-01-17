IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan

Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Alwar, Bundi and Dabok recorded 2.5, 6.1, 6.3, 7.4, 9.6 and 10 degrees respectively.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan where Pilani was the coldest place with 1.4 degrees Celsius followed by Churu which shivered at 1.9 degrees. 

Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.

Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Alwar, Bundi and Dabok recorded 2.5, 6.1, 6.3, 7.4, 9.6 and 10 degrees respectively.

The night temperature in Ajmer, Jaipur, Barmer and Jodhpur was 11.1, 11.6, 12.3 and 13.2 degrees respectively, according to the weather department here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.