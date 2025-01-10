Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor girl raped by maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore, arrested: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Jan 10, 2025 04:47 PM IST

According to police, the accused, employed as a cleaner at a private hospital, lured the child into his room by offering her snacks

A 3-year-old girl was raped by her maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said. The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the incident, police registered a case on Friday and arrested the accused. (Representative file photo)
Following the incident, police registered a case on Friday and arrested the accused. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the accused, employed as a cleaner at a private hospital, lured the child into his room by offering her snacks.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kailash Bishnoi said that the accused, who works at a private hospital on National Highway (NH) 68, was known to the minor girl’s family.

On Thursday evening, while the minor girl’s mother was preparing dinner, the accused took the girl to a shop and bought her a packet of snacks. He then took her to his room and sexually assaulted her. After the alleged assault, the accused fled.

Also Read: Shimla: Minor rape victim dies after giving birth to baby boy

The child’s mother rushed after hearing her daughter’s cries and rushed her to a nearby private hospital.

Both the minor girl’s father and the accused are cleaning staff at the same hospital and live in adjacent staff quarters.

Following the incident, police registered a case on Friday and arrested the accused. The case has been filed under the POCSO Act and other stringent sections.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On