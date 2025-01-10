Minor girl raped by maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore, arrested: Police
ByMukesh Mathrani
Jan 10, 2025 04:47 PM IST
According to police, the accused, employed as a cleaner at a private hospital, lured the child into his room by offering her snacks
A 3-year-old girl was raped by her maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said. The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to police, the accused, employed as a cleaner at a private hospital, lured the child into his room by offering her snacks.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kailash Bishnoi said that the accused, who works at a private hospital on National Highway (NH) 68, was known to the minor girl’s family.
On Thursday evening, while the minor girl’s mother was preparing dinner, the accused took the girl to a shop and bought her a packet of snacks. He then took her to his room and sexually assaulted her. After the alleged assault, the accused fled.