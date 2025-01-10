Minor girl raped by maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore, arrested: Police

A 3-year-old girl was raped by her maternal uncle in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said. The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the incident, police registered a case on Friday and arrested the accused. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the accused, employed as a cleaner at a private hospital, lured the child into his room by offering her snacks.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kailash Bishnoi said that the accused, who works at a private hospital on National Highway (NH) 68, was known to the minor girl’s family.

On Thursday evening, while the minor girl’s mother was preparing dinner, the accused took the girl to a shop and bought her a packet of snacks. He then took her to his room and sexually assaulted her. After the alleged assault, the accused fled.

The child’s mother rushed after hearing her daughter’s cries and rushed her to a nearby private hospital.

Both the minor girl’s father and the accused are cleaning staff at the same hospital and live in adjacent staff quarters.

Following the incident, police registered a case on Friday and arrested the accused. The case has been filed under the POCSO Act and other stringent sections.