Shimla: Minor rape victim dies after giving birth to baby boy

A minor girl died at a hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district after giving birth to a boy. The girl had been raped. The police have registered a rape case under the POCSO Act. (Representational)

The victim was a resident of Rampur in Shimla district. She was taken to the hospital on Tuesday where she died after delivering a baby boy, the police said. The newborn has been referred to the IGMC, Shimla, for treatment.

The police have registered a rape case under the POCSO Act.

The victim's father in his complaint said that his daughter complained of stomach ache following which she was taken to the hospital. The doctors found her to be seven months pregnant in the ultrasound.

According to the police, the minor remained tight-lipped about the rape accused.

Similar crimes in UP, Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a 22-year-old man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl at a village in the Cantt police station limits.

Circle officer Pankaj Srivastava said on Monday afternoon, the accused lured the victim, who was playing outside her house, by promising to buy her toffee and chips.

The victim’s uncle, who saw the accused taking the girl away, informed her family members after she didn't return home.

During a search, the family members found the girl lying unconscious in a field about one-and-a-half kilometres from her house, Srivastava said.

The farmers working nearby told the family members they saw a young man running away from the scene after leaving the girl there, prompting the latter to launch a chase after informing police, the officer said.

In another case, a 32-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for the alleged rape of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The Uttar Pradesh's special task force (STF) apprehended the accused in Siddharthnagar district on January 4, and he was handed over to the Dombivili police on Monday.

He said the accused and the 17-year-old girl hailed from the same village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the same locality in Dombivili (east).

In October last year, the man allegedly drugged her by offering her sweets laced with sedatives and raped her. He allegedly raped her on multiple occasions and threatened to harm her and her brother.

