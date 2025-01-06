UP woman raped, family claims police urged marriage to accused due to pregnancy

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Badhohi has alleged the police ‘"persuaded” them to marry their 19-year-old daughter to a married man, who was accused of raping her multiple times, reported PTI. The accused, Sajid Ali, was arrested on Sunday after the family's complaint.(Image for represenation.)

According to the complaint registered by the family, the police cited the survivor's pregnancy as the reason for the marriage.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). The police have also stated that they have recorded the victim’s statement. A medical examination was also conducted, according to the police.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the accused, 35-year-old Sajid Ali from Kotwali area was arrested on Sunday after the family's complaint.

"Ali was arrested by one of our teams this evening. Further legal actions are underway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI.

What is the case?



The accused allegedly befriended the woman from the same locality and began visiting her house. The FIR said that he raped the woman when she was alone at home in March last year and also filmed the assault.

When confronted by the victim and facing a threat of a complaint against him, the accused allegedly blackmailed her using the video of the assault, PTI reported, quoting the SP.

“Out of fear, the woman remained silent and Ali continued to rape her due to which she became pregnant,” the officer added.

Upon noticing physical changes, her parents confronted her, and she disclosed the incident.

The woman and her parents went to lodge a complaint against the accused in September of last year. However, according to them, the police persuaded the family to agree to a marriage between the woman and the accused, citing her pregnancy.

“The woman alleged that the marriage was conducted without proper investigation and against her will,” SP Meenakshi Katyayan said.

The survivor's family also stated that they got to know that Ali was already married after the wedding was held. The police informed that the woman gave birth to a stillborn child at a private hospital in November.

The woman, who the SP said was a victim of mental and physical abuse for several months, submitted a written complaint on January 3, seeking action against the accused.