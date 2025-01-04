Ludhiana: Schoolgirls raped; juvenile, aide caught

A juvenile among two residents of Gorsian Kadar Baksh village of Sidhwan Bet allegedly raped two minor sisters after taking them along on the pretext of throwing a birthday party on December 19. According to the victims, the accused threatened them they would kill them if they filed a complaint and thereafter the accused raped them multiple times. The girl stated that they were on their way to school on December 19 when the accused intercepted them. They made them sit on their bikes stating that they were throwing a birthday party. They took them to Gorsian Kadar Baksh village, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The victims narrated the whole incident to their mother who filed a police complaint. An FIR has been registered and the accused have been arrested.

The complainant stated that her two daughters, aged 14 and 15 years, are students of class 9 in a government school. The girls were under depression and were not talking to anyone. On being asked, the girls narrated the whole incident to her, the woman said.

The girl stated that they were on their way to school on December 19 when the accused intercepted them. They made them sit on their bikes stating that they were throwing a birthday party. They took them to Gorsian Kadar Baksh village.

The girls added that the accused took them to bushes at an isolated place and raped them. When resisted, the accused threatened them to keep mum. The accused also threatened that they would kill them if they made a complaint against them. The victims also alleged that the accused kept on raping them by threatening them thereafter.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the complainant approached the police on Friday. Soon after receiving the complaint, the Sidhwan Bet police registered an FIR under Sections 64 (Rape), 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Sections 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Soon after registering the FIR, the police arrested the accused.