Mumbai: 2-year-old dies as college student falls on her while jostling with friend

A two-year-old girl died in Mumbai's Juhu after a college student fell on her while chatting with his friend. The victim had received a serious head injury because of the accident. The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against the student under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Representational photo).

The Mumbai police have booked the 20-year-old college student, Harshad Gaurav, for allegedly causing death due to negligence.

The incident took place on January 2, reported PTI, adding that the victim, Vidhi Agrahari, had been playing near a shop owned by her family.

At the time, Gaurav and his friend Shahnawaz Ansari were also chatting near the shop.

The two men were pushing each other playfully. The girl's mother asked them to not play so close to the child but they ignored the advice.

During the jostling, Gaurav fell on the child. She suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to the Cooper Hospital, where she succumbed two days later (January 4), he said.

The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against the student under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 106 (causing death by negligence).

Cousin kills woman over alleged affair

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 25-year-old man, angry over his 17-year-old cousin's affair, allegedly pushed her off a 500-foot-high cliff in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, reported PTI.

The deceased, Namrata Sherkar, a resident of Shahgad in adjoining Jalna district, was in a relationship with a man from a different community. However, the teenager's family and other relatives strongly disapproved of her affair, they said.

Namrata Sherkar resided in Shahgad along with her family members. When the girl's family came to know about the affair, her father brought her to her uncle's house in Vadgaon near Waluj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, said the police.

Her cousin Rushikesh Sherkar, who is pursuing post-graduation in Pune, also disapproved of her affair and came down to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to counsel her, said an official. On Monday, he took her to Khadya hill near Waluj, on the city's outskirts, on the pretext of discussing the matter, and suddenly pushed her off a 500-feet cliff.