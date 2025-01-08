Mazgaon, Worli, Malad (W) face worst air pollution: Report

MUMBAI: Mumbaikars are known to go breathless intermittently, enveloped by poor quality of air; and a report analysing the city’s air pollution over 2024, has placed Mazgaon, Siddharth Nagar, Worli and Malad West in the worst category. The annual levels of PM2.5 pollutants in the air shown at recording stations in these areas were in excess of the standards set by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). Mazgaon, Siddharth Nagar, Worli and Malad West are in the "worst" category. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The report by climate-tech startup Respirer Living Sciences, titled ‘Towards clear skies 2024’ looked at concentrations of particles of 2.5 µg (micrograms) and under, which are known to easily slip into lungs and cause irritation, throughout the year.

Nine of the 29 stations in Mumbai crossed the permissible levels of PM2.5 (40 µg/m³). Mazgaon and Worli exceeded the limits, at 65.5 µg/m³ and 57.1 µg/m³ respectively.

Interestingly, two stations in two different spots in Borivali East recorded the best and worst air quality. The best performing station, which recorded 20.4 µg/m³, is in close proximity to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, while the poorer performance at 41.7 µg/m³, was recorded at the station away from the park and faces thick vehicular pollution.

“Construction activity and vehicular congestion are to be blamed for the periodic spikes in PM2.5, particularly during peak hours,” said Ronak Sutaria, founder of Respirer Living Sciences. “In the eastern suburbs, poor air in many neighbourhoods was a consequence of their proximity to industrial zones and waste burning. Pollution levels in these areas were above the city’s average.”

The report also observed that the worst pollution levels are observed in the winter months, from December to February, averaging 45µg/m³. November 2024 recorded an average PM2.5 levels at 66.2 µg/m³ and December at 62.8 µg/m³.

When compared to standards laid out by the World Health Organisation, for PM2.5, at 5µg/m³, over which adverse health effects set in, it is clear Mumbaikars breathe poor air through a significant part of the year.

Meanwhile, the report illustrated that the annual average levels of PM2.5 reduced from 2021, 2022 and 2023, but stayed above pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Annual PM2.5 levels seen through 2024 were at 36.1 µg/m³, a marginal deterioration compared with 35.2 µg/m³ in 2019.