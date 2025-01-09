Menu Explore
Ex Baghpat district jailer booked for attempted rape of prison officer

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2025 09:35 PM IST

The accused Jitendra Kashyap had reportedly called the complainant to his office, behaved in an inappropriate manner and attempted to sexually assault her.

The former jailer of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat District jail was booked after a female prison officer alleged that he tried to rape her, PTI reported citing officials.

Police said the complainant's medical examination has been conducted and her statement will now be recorded in court.(HT Photo )
The accused Jitendra Kashyap has not been yet arrested, they said, adding that police have launched an investigation into the allegation.

"Based on a written complaint lodged by the female jail officer, we have registered the case on Tuesday. However, the accused is yet to be taken into custody," Khekra Station House Officer Kailash Chandra said.

He further said that the female prison officer's medical examination has been conducted and her statement will now be recorded in court.

As part of the probe into the matter, Chandra said that the CCTV footage from the district jail will be examined and actions will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

Kashyap had reportedly been given additional charge of the prison's top post after district jail superintendent Vishnukant Mishra retired.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Student accuses Ramjas College teacher of sexual assault

In her letter, the complainant alleged that Kashyap, on January 1, called her to his office, behaved inappropriately, and attempted to sexually assault her.

Following her complaint, the Director General of Prisons had formed a committee to probe the matter. The SHO said that on the basis of the panel's inquiry report, Kashyap was suspended.

Since then, the jail administration appointed Shailesh Singh, previously posted at Bareilly Central Jail, to the Baghpat district jail. Singh has taken charge of his new office.

In a separate incident from Ballia, a 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his minor daughter.

The 11-year-old victim had been staying with her maternal grandparents since last year after her mother went to visit relatives in Bangladesh.

The father, a truck driver, visited his daughter at his in-laws' place and raped her multiple times between September 1 and November 1.

When her mother returned, the minor told her about the incident, following which they approached the police.

Based on the complaint filed by the survivor's mother, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
