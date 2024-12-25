Delhi: Student accuses Ramjas College teacher of sexual assault

A student at Delhi University’s Ramjas College has accused a faculty member of sexual harassment and filed a formal complaint with the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) earlier this week. The alleged incident occurred on December 2, with the complaint submitted on Monday, according to student union representatives. The teacher has denied any wrongdoing and said that the case is a ‘conspiracy’ linked to disagreements with colleagues over academic issues. (Representational image)

Ramjas College principal Ajay Kumar Arora confirmed that a complaint had been lodged and that the ICC is addressing the matter.

“Some of the student’s friends approached me last Wednesday. I finally spoke to the student on Thursday, December 19. The complaint was submitted on Monday, and a committee convened on Tuesday to discuss it. The ICC is working towards a resolution as fast as possible,” he said.

While members of the student union alleged that the teacher, who holds a prominent position in the university’s student welfare cell, has been suspended for six weeks, college officials have not verified this.

“He has been restricted from interacting with the class where the victim is, but no other such implications have been notified as of yet,” a college official, who asked not to be identified, said.

The teacher has denied any wrongdoing and said that the case is a “conspiracy” linked to disagreements with colleagues over academic issues.

“I do not have much information about the complaint. I just know this is a deep conspiracy. There was a disagreement over attendance and practicals, and now this false information is being spread,” the teacher said.

HT has not identified the teacher or the student as the case involves allegations of sexual assault.

The Ramjas College Students’ Union staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding expedited action on the complaint. A member of the student union also alleged the teacher had faced similar accusations in the past, but previous complainants reportedly withdrew their cases.

College officials did not confirm whether any formal complaint was launched in the case.

In a statement addressing the student body, the union assured that appropriate action would be taken. “We assure you that the ICC and college administration will take proper and immediate action against the professor in accordance with the law and college policies,” the statement read. It also emphasised that academic concerns, such as internal marks, would be handled diligently.