Minor’s kidneys fail after wrong blood transfusion at SMS hospital in Jaipur

A 17-year-old boy was transfused the wrong blood group at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on February 12, following which he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit after both his kidneys stopped functioning, an official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Representational image.

“A top-level committee has been constituted to probe the matter. The patient is on ventilator. A special medical team is also taking care of him, and he is being given timely dialysis,” Dr Achal Sharma, the superintendent of the hospital, said.

The patient was admitted to the trauma centre of the SMS hospital on February 12 after he sustained serious injuries due to a road accident in Kotputli area.

“While his actual blood group is O+, it was later found that a ward boy in the emergency room asked his family members to bring AB+ blood which was transfused to his body,” Sharma said.

Following the transfusion, the patient’s health deteriorated the next morning and was shifted to the ICU. “The patient reported stomachache and the doctors found that his kidneys almost stopped functioning due to wrong transfusion. He has so far been given three to four rounds of dialysis, but his condition is still critical,” he said.

The hospital authority has formed a committee with the superintendent, nodal officer of the trauma centre, and also the doctors looking after the patient to probe the matter.

“We are trying to find out who collected the blood sample and why the ward boy asked the family to bring the blood of the wrong group. Necessary action will be taken against those involved,” the superintendent said.

The victim’s family has not lodged a police case yet.