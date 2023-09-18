News / Cities / Jaipur News / Monu Manesar wanted to join gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang: Police

Monu Manesar wanted to join gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang: Police

BySuresh Foujdar
Sep 18, 2023 04:16 PM IST

Manesar and Bishnoi video chatted about a year ago when the latter was in Punjab police custody for his alleged role in murdering popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewallah

Monu Manesar, the recently arrested cow vigilante, wanted to join gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, the Rajasthan police said on Monday after confirming the existence of a video chat between the two in 2022.

Monu Manesar (HT Photo)
Manesar and Bishnoi had the chat about a year ago when the latter was in Punjab police custody for his alleged role in murdering popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewallah.

The video chat between Monu and Lawrence Bishnoi was obtained by Haryana police, Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, superintendent of police (SP), Deeg, Rajasthan, said.

The video chat between Manesar and Bishnoi was discovered in the former’s mobile phone after his arrest, the SP said.

Manesar, whose real name is Mohit Yadav , a member of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, was arrested on September 12 by the Nuh police for making an incendiary post on social media on August 26, HT reported in a separate story, adding that he later taken into custody by the Rajasthan police in connection with the murders of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, Junaid and Nasir, in February.

“In the video, Monu can be heard telling Bishnoi that he was willing to join his gang. Bishnoi appeared non-committal and appreciated Manesar on his cow vigilante work,” a police officer familiar with the developments in the case said, adding that it was a short video.

Manesar, 29, was taken on production remand by Deeg police from Haryana on September 12 and arrested him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including for murder.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
