Jaipur, Movement was restricted on a road in Jaipur's Jagatpura area on Tuesday as the Jaipur Development Authority continued clearing debris from five religious structures demolished during a road-widening drive on Monday.

Movement restricted on Jaipur's Jagatpura area after demolition of 5 religious structures

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The demolition exercise, carried out on Monday amid tight security arrangements, was completed peacefully and authorities were engaged in removing the debris from the site to facilitate widening of the road running parallel to a railway line.

The mobile internet services were suspended to contain the spread of rumours during the demolition because five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang building and a mazar, falling within the road boundary were removed during the exercise.

An official of the JDA enforcement wing said removal of debris was going on and restrictions on movement in the locality would continue till the operation is completed.

Only local residents are being allowed entry after showing their identity cards. No outsiders are being permitted into the area while the debris clearance work is in progress.

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{{^usCountry}} JCB machines and dumpers were deployed at the site to remove the debris, while police personnel continued to remain stationed in the area to assist the JDA and maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JCB machines and dumpers were deployed at the site to remove the debris, while police personnel continued to remain stationed in the area to assist the JDA and maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

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The official said the clearance work is expected to be completed by the evening, after which the road will be reopened for regular movement.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services, which were suspended across parts of Jaipur as a precautionary measure during Monday's demolition drive, were restored late Monday night.

The temporary suspension, however, affected businesses dependent on internet-based services, particularly cab operators and establishments relying on digital payments.

Cab driver Vikas Soni said the internet shutdown severely affected his earnings.

"There was not a single online booking throughout the day. I managed to get only a couple of customers who hired the bike directly without using any online platform," he said.

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Soni said his income on Monday was significantly lower than usual due to the suspension of mobile internet services.

Businesses accepting digital payments also reported losses.

Jitendra Kumar, who runs an eatery in the Rajapark area, said most customers now prefer online payment modes and the internet shutdown had a direct impact on sales.

"Most payments are made online these days. Business suffered because there was no internet yesterday.

"The business I did yesterday was only about 20 per cent of what I normally do. There was no online payment facility and only a few customers paid in cash," he said.

Authorities restored mobile internet services after the demolition operation concluded peacefully, allowing normal operations of cab-booking platforms and digital payment services to resume across the city.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.