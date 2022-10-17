My relationship with Gandhi family won’t change, says Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, on Monday said his relationship with the Gandhi family won’t change due to last month’s political developments and will remain the same as it had been for the last 50 years. He also suggested that the younger leaders should have patience as they will get a chance in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Vinoba Bhave had once said that the relationship between me and Gita Mata transcends reason. The same relationship, I have with the Gandhi family and it will remain for life,” said Gehlot told reporters after voting in the Congress presidential poll.

“I can say this with certainty,” he said.

Gehlot was to contest the Congress presidential election till his party MLAs in Rajasthan decided to block the Congress leadership move to replace him as chief minister, possibly with Sachin Pilot, by staying away from the Congress legislative party meeting that was to authorise the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to select his successor.

However, the meeting could not take place because MLAs loyal to Gehlot held a parallel meeting, and handed over their resignation to Joshi against any move to make Sachin Pilot the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot later apologised to Sonia Gandhi for failing to control his MLAs; three of his closest loyalists who played a lead role in the rebellion were issued notices for indiscipline. They have denied the charge.

Gehlot, who is alleged to have orchestrated the crisis to prevent Sachin Pilot from taking over as chief minister, criticised younger politicians who crossed over from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Those who left the Congress are opportunistic people. They got a chance to become Union ministers at a young age. They got it without any struggle. Whether it is Scindiaji, Jitin Prasadaji or RPN Singhji,” he said.

To those still in Congress, Gehlot said they should work hard and the central leadership will give them an opportunity. “Work gets done by experience. Youngsters can put in hard work, but there is no substitute for experience, whether it is at the village, town, district, state or national level,” the 71-year-old leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gujarat chief minister also criticised the BJP and the Election Commission for announcing the elections in Himachal Pradesh but not Gujarat. “The credibility of EC is being questioned. EC should tell the public on what grounds have Himachal Pradesh been announced, but not Gujarat. What kind of facility are you trying to give BJP?.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON