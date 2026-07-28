Jaipur, Jaipur's Nahargarh Biological Park has emerged as Rajasthan's leading zoological park for tiger conservation, housing 14 tigers, tigresses and cubs, out of the total 18 living across the state's four major parks, officials said on Tuesday.

Nahargarh leads zoological parks in Rajasthan; houses 14 tigers, cubs

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On the eve of International Tiger Day , the officials said Nahargarh has become a key centre for wildlife conservation and a major tourist attraction, thanks to its successful breeding programme and the presence of a rare white tiger.

According to the Forest Department, the park is home to four tigers, four tigresses and six cubs.

Rajasthan's four biological parks Nahargarh in Jaipur, Sajjangarh in Udaipur, Machia in Jodhpur and Abheda in Kota are engaged in the conservation of various wildlife species.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said Nahargarh houses tiger Shivaji, tigress Rani and their five cubs Vijay, Surya, Shaurya, Vrinda and Ambe along with a cub born to tigress Bhakti.

He said the cubs are still very young and are being kept off display to ensure their healthy development in a secure environment.

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{{^usCountry}} The park's Tiger Safari currently features tiger Gulab, white tiger Bhim, and tigresses Bhakti, Chameli and Skandi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The park's Tiger Safari currently features tiger Gulab, white tiger Bhim, and tigresses Bhakti, Chameli and Skandi. {{/usCountry}}

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Tiger Ranveer, which was rescued from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, is also housed at the park but remains off display while receiving special care, Shekhawat said.

He said white tiger Bhim is one of the park's biggest attractions, drawing large numbers of visitors due to the rarity of white tigers compared to their orange counterparts.

The officials said the youngest cub at the park is around three months old, while Shivaji, the oldest tiger, is about nine years old.

Wildlife experts said the presence of tigers across different age groups reflects a healthy conservation programme, supporting natural behaviour, breeding and genetic diversity.

In the state's other biological parks, Sajjangarh in Udaipur has one tigress, Abheda in Kota has one tiger, while Machia in Jodhpur houses one tiger and one tigress.

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Forest Department officials said Nahargarh Tiger Safari has also witnessed growing popularity among domestic and international tourists visiting Jaipur.

According to departmental data, 24,882 tourists visited the Nahargarh Tiger Safari between December 2024 and June 2026. During the period, the park generated revenue of ₹5.17 crore through ticket sales and other sources.

The officials said continued improvements in safari facilities and visitor management are expected to further increase tourist footfall in the coming years, strengthening both wildlife conservation efforts and eco-tourism.

Experts said biological parks play a vital role not only in displaying wildlife but also in the conservation, breeding, treatment and public awareness of endangered species, while serving as important learning centres for students, researchers and visitors.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.