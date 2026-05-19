New Delhi, The NCW on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of reports alleging repeated gang rape, blackmail and sexual exploitation of two sisters in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, who later died by suicide.

NCW seeks time-bound probe into Jodhpur sisters' suicide case

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National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Rajasthan chief secretary and DGP, seeking immediate, impartial and time-bound action in the case.

The commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days and asked for details of the FIR provisions, arrests made, current status of the probe, digital and forensic evidence, and the alleged police inaction on earlier complaints by the victims' family.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged prolonged gang rape, blackmail, sexual exploitation and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan," the NCW said in a post on X.

It also sought information on legal aid, psychological counselling, security and rehabilitation support being provided to the family, along with measures being taken to ensure swift action in similar cases involving sexual crimes and blackmail against women.

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{{^usCountry}} Condemning the incident, the NCW said such heinous crimes against women and any level of negligence would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condemning the incident, the NCW said such heinous crimes against women and any level of negligence would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to media reports, the younger sister, a married woman and mother of two, died on Friday after allegedly consuming pesticide atop a water tank due to the lack of police action against the eight people accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing her and her elder sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to media reports, the younger sister, a married woman and mother of two, died on Friday after allegedly consuming pesticide atop a water tank due to the lack of police action against the eight people accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing her and her elder sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The elder sister died by suicide on March 20 after years of alleged exploitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The elder sister died by suicide on March 20 after years of alleged exploitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report said that according to police and family members, the younger woman lodged an FIR on April 11 accusing eight persons of gang rape, criminal intimidation and blackmail. She alleged that the accused had filmed obscene videos of her elder sister and used them to sexually exploit and extort money from her over several years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said that according to police and family members, the younger woman lodged an FIR on April 11 accusing eight persons of gang rape, criminal intimidation and blackmail. She alleged that the accused had filmed obscene videos of her elder sister and used them to sexually exploit and extort money from her over several years. {{/usCountry}}

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After the elder sister's death, the accused allegedly began targeting the younger sister as well, threatening to circulate videos on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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