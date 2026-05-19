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NCW seeks time-bound probe into Jodhpur sisters' suicide case

NCW seeks time-bound probe into Jodhpur sisters' suicide case

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:37 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The NCW on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of reports alleging repeated gang rape, blackmail and sexual exploitation of two sisters in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, who later died by suicide.

NCW seeks time-bound probe into Jodhpur sisters' suicide case

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Rajasthan chief secretary and DGP, seeking immediate, impartial and time-bound action in the case.

The commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days and asked for details of the FIR provisions, arrests made, current status of the probe, digital and forensic evidence, and the alleged police inaction on earlier complaints by the victims' family.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged prolonged gang rape, blackmail, sexual exploitation and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan," the NCW said in a post on X.

It also sought information on legal aid, psychological counselling, security and rehabilitation support being provided to the family, along with measures being taken to ensure swift action in similar cases involving sexual crimes and blackmail against women.

After the elder sister's death, the accused allegedly began targeting the younger sister as well, threatening to circulate videos on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / NCW seeks time-bound probe into Jodhpur sisters' suicide case
Home / Cities / Jaipur / NCW seeks time-bound probe into Jodhpur sisters' suicide case
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