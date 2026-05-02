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NEET aspirant, 20, dies in Kota after fall from 4th floor hostel balcony: Police

NEET aspirant dies after falling from fourth-floor hostel balcony in Rajasthan’s Kota, police probe accident or suicide ahead of exam on Sunday.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:58 pm IST
By Senjuti Sengupta, Jaipur
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A 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, who was scheduled to appear for the medical entrance examination on Sunday, died after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of his hostel building in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday morning, police said.

20-year-old NEET candidate dies in Kota hostel fall a day before exam; police investigating whether it was accident or suicide.

Police are investigating whether it was an accident or a suicide case. “Prima facie, he fell from a balcony on the fourth floor of the building. However, we are not yet sure whether it was only an accident or he committed suicide. We are probing the matter,” Kunhadi station house officer (SHO) Devesh Bharadwaj said.

The deceased was a resident of Uttarakhand’s Almora and had been preparing for NEET at a reputed coaching centre in Kota for the last two years.

“He was all set to take the exam on Sunday. On Saturday morning, he woke up around 6:30 am and went to the balcony to study. However, he suddenly lost his balance and fell from the balcony,” the SHO said.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / NEET aspirant, 20, dies in Kota after fall from 4th floor hostel balcony: Police
Home / Cities / Jaipur / NEET aspirant, 20, dies in Kota after fall from 4th floor hostel balcony: Police
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