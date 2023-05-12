17-yr-old student preparing for NEET dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student living in the hostel died by suicide on Friday in Rajasthan’s Kota city, police said.

The student was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was a native of Patna. (Representative file image)

The student was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was a native of Patna.

This is the third similar case reported in the last one week and fifth in the past five months.

Police said the minor student was living in a hostel for the last one year and preparing for NEET.

Police said they received information about the incident around 11am.

“A suicide note has been recovered, which indicates that he was under pressure from studies,” said police.

In a similar incident reported on Thursday, a 15-year-old NEET aspirant from UP also died by suicide inside his hostel room in Kota.

Last week on Tuesday, another student who was 22 years old and a NEET aspirant from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, had died after falling from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building at Vigyan Nagar in Kota.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

