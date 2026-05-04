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NEET student death case: Police confirms suicide, recovers his last note

The development comes two days after the aspirant was found dead after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:03 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Police on Monday confirmed that the 20-year-old National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant had died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district adding that they also recovered his last note.

According to officials, the student is a native of Uttarakhand’s Almora and had been preparing for NEET. (Representative file photo)

The development comes two days after the aspirant was found dead after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota.

“After analysing the CCTV footage, we found that he was strolling on the balcony early Saturday morning and then he jumped from the sixth floor, leading to his death. It confirmed that he committed suicide a day before the exam”, Kunhadi station house officer, Devesh Bharadwaj said.

The hostel staff took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

“His last note was also recovered from his room in which he apologised to his parents and stated that he failed to prepare enough to qualify this exam. We are also questioning the hostel staff and the students if he had any unusual behaviour for the last few days,” said Bharadwaj.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / NEET student death case: Police confirms suicide, recovers his last note
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