NEET student death case: Police confirms suicide, recovers his last note

Police on Monday confirmed that the 20-year-old National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant had died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district adding that they also recovered his last note.

According to officials, the student is a native of Uttarakhand’s Almora and had been preparing for NEET. (Representative file photo)

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The development comes two days after the aspirant was found dead after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota.

“After analysing the CCTV footage, we found that he was strolling on the balcony early Saturday morning and then he jumped from the sixth floor, leading to his death. It confirmed that he committed suicide a day before the exam”, Kunhadi station house officer, Devesh Bharadwaj said.

The hostel staff took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

“His last note was also recovered from his room in which he apologised to his parents and stated that he failed to prepare enough to qualify this exam. We are also questioning the hostel staff and the students if he had any unusual behaviour for the last few days,” said Bharadwaj.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the student is a native of Uttarakhand’s Almora and had been preparing for NEET in a coaching centre in Kota for the last two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the student is a native of Uttarakhand’s Almora and had been preparing for NEET in a coaching centre in Kota for the last two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “His hostel is located in Kunhadi. He was all set to take the exam on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His hostel is located in Kunhadi. He was all set to take the exam on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday evening, the student’s father said his son was good at academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday evening, the student’s father said his son was good at academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t know why he took such a drastic step. He was good at his studies. He had no stress. He was my youngest son. Last Friday, he called me and said that he is fine and studying for the exam”, the father said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t know why he took such a drastic step. He was good at his studies. He had no stress. He was my youngest son. Last Friday, he called me and said that he is fine and studying for the exam”, the father said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The student’s body was also handed over to his parents after the autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The student’s body was also handed over to his parents after the autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

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If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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