NEET aspirant, 20, dies in Kota after fall from 4th floor hostel balcony: Police

A 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, who was scheduled to appear for the medical entrance examination on Sunday, died after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of his hostel building in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday morning, police said. 20-year-old NEET candidate dies in Kota hostel fall a day before exam; police investigating whether it was accident or suicide.

Police are investigating whether it was an accident or a suicide case. “Prima facie, he fell from a balcony on the fourth floor of the building. However, we are not yet sure whether it was only an accident or he committed suicide. We are probing the matter,” Kunhadi station house officer (SHO) Devesh Bharadwaj said.

The deceased was a resident of Uttarakhand’s Almora and had been preparing for NEET at a reputed coaching centre in Kota for the last two years.

“He was all set to take the exam on Sunday. On Saturday morning, he woke up around 6:30 am and went to the balcony to study. However, he suddenly lost his balance and fell from the balcony,” the SHO said.

Hostel staff took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

“The body was sent for an autopsy. We have informed his parents, and they will arrive tomorrow morning. We are questioning the hostel staff and the students to check if he had any unusual behaviour in the last few days. We are also analysing the CCTV footage to confirm whether it was a suicide or an accident,” the SHO said.

No case has been lodged yet. “We are waiting for his parents’ arrival. Police are examining the building and its structure to check for any violation of norms. Further probe is underway.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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