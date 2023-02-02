New flight connecting Jaipur and Jodhpur launched | Check details

A flight connecting Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan was launched by Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday. At the launch event, Scindia outlined that the two important cities being connected will further strengthen the already established Golden Triangle Tourist Circuit of Delhi-Agra-Jaipur. IndiGo will be operating flights on this route four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, the government said in a press release.

The Union minister also spoke about how air travel infrastructure in Rajasthan has been ramped up, adding that a new terminal building will be inaugurated soon in Jodhpur. “Built at a cost of Rs. 500 crore, with an area of 20,000 square meters, the airport will have the capacity to handle one thousand passengers and give a big boost to tourism and the local economy,” the government statement read.

The minister also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said under his leadership there has been significant development in Rajasthan’s civil aviation landscape since 2014. He also mentioned that a new airport is being planned for Kota.

The launch event was attended by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and officials from IndiGo and the Rajasthan government.

