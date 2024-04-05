New India enters enemy homes and kills them: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress party saying it was soft on fighting terrorism when they were in power but “new India” under Modi is not shy of entering into enemy territory and killing them. PM Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu. (PTI photo)

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Churu, Modi said, “When we carried out the air strikes and surgical strikes, Congress asked for proof of our forces’ valour… insult of the forces and dividing the country are the hallmarks of Congress… when the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was in power, it tied the hands of the forces… when our country was attacked, they didn’t give a free hand to our soldiers to retaliate.”

“We gave One Rank, One Pension and a free hand to our forces to retaliate at the borders… the enemy know this is Modi and this is New India… New India enters into enemy homes and kills them”, Modi said.

Modi continued his attack on Congress saying that appeasement was more important than national interest for them.

“Congress has given importance to appeasement rather than national interest”, he said.

Modi also hit out at the INDIA bloc for trying to shield those accused of corruption.

“They are not doing election rallies but rallies to save the corrupt… the ED has seized assets worth ₹1 lakh crore in 10 years… I want to tell these corrupt dynastic parties, you can spread lies, but Modi is not scared”, Modi said.

Modi also shed light on the work his government has done for the people.

He said that the Centre is providing homes, toilets, subsidised gas cylinders, electricity, free ration to the poor.

Modi said the works done by his government in the last decade is like a trailer, as there is more to come.

“This is just an appetiser, the main course is yet to come. There is lot of work to be done”, he said.

Modi continued his verbal tirade on Congress on the day the latter released its election manifesto.

He said that unlike other parties, the BJP brings out a Sankalp Patra and the BJP government has fulfilled most of the promises made in its 2019 Sankalp Patra.

Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

Counting of the votes will be held on June 4.