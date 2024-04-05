 Cong manifesto has photos of New York, Thailand; understand their seriousness: BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Cong manifesto has photos of New York, Thailand; understand their seriousness: BJP

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Congress manifesto is a bunch of lies, the BJP tore into the party's election promises point-by-point.

The BJP on Friday tore into the Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said the seriousness of it could be understood from the fact that photos of New York and Thailand were used in it. "Recently the social media chairperson said she was not aware who was handling her social media account. At least the party should know who was making their manifesto at least," BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi said. Showing the photo used in the Environment section, Trivedi said that the photo was from the favourite destination of Rahul Gandhi --- Thailand.

The BJP criticised the Congress manifesto and said it did nothing when it was in power.
The BJP criticised the Congress manifesto and said it did nothing when it was in power.

"Congress president Kharge ji said when Congress came to power, not even a needle used to be manufactured in India. This is an absolute lie. CV Raman got the Nobel Prize in 1930. Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) was founded in 1909. But they will continue to believe that everything happened after Nehru," the BJP spokesperson said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Follow LIVE updates

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto promising the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs etc. "They have called the manifesto Nyay Patra after doing injustice to all sections of the country for all these years," the BJP leader said.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Full coverage

"It's not a big issue that wrong photos have been used. But it is concerning these photos are of foreign entities. Until now, they have been going abroad and defaming India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But now they are borrowing foreign photos for their manifesto," the BJP leader said.

The Congress did not fulfil either of the promises they mentioned in the manifesto either in the Centre or in the states during their rule, Trivedi said.

Reacting to the manifesto, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked whether a foreign agency was hired to draft the manifesto. "Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India," Himanta posted on X.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Cong manifesto has photos of New York, Thailand; understand their seriousness: BJP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On