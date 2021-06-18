Nine more die of Covid-19, 150 infected in Rajasthan

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives and infected 150 people more, taking the total number of deaths to 8,884 and infection cases to 9,50,768 respectively in Rajasthan on Friday.

Udaipur recorded the maximum number of our deaths, 4, while the highest number of cases of infection, 25, was reported from Jaipur.

A total of 9,38,101 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far while the number of active cases is 3,783, according to an official report.