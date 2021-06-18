Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nine more die of Covid-19, 150 infected in Rajasthan

Udaipur recorded the maximum number of our deaths, 4, while the highest number of cases of infection, 25, was reported from Jaipur.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021
A person being tested for Covid-19 at Kanwatiya Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives and infected 150 people more, taking the total number of deaths to 8,884 and infection cases to 9,50,768 respectively in Rajasthan on Friday.

A total of 9,38,101 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far while the number of active cases is 3,783, according to an official report.

