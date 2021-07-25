Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No conflict among party leaders: Maken ahead of Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

Maken was accompanied by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as the leaders met several ministers, MLAs and office bearers at the Congress office in Jaipur.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Maken met Gehlot and other Rajasthan Congress leaders along with Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal. (PTI Photo/File Photo)

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday said that there is no conflict among the party leaders in Rajasthan ahead of the planned cabinet reshuffle. Maken, who is also the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said that the party leaders have left the decision on the central leadership.

Maken was accompanied by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as the leaders met several ministers, MLAs and office bearers at the Congress office in Jaipur, amid reports of resentment among a section of the party members loyal to former Rajasthan deputy minister Sachin Pilot.

Both of them also met chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Following the meeting, Maken said the party members exuded their confidence in the high command. Maken said he would visit Rajasthan on Wednesday but did not disclose any date for the cabinet expansion.

Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Ashok Gehlot last year, said that Congress would take suitable steps soon to address the issues raised by him. Earlier in June, Pilot said the party should fulfil the assurance made to him, giving credence to his demand for cabinet expansion and new political appointments.

“I can say that there is no conflict among the party leaders and they all have left the final decision about the cabinet expansion to the party high command,” Maken was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the chief minister, forming the Rajasthan cabinet. The cabinet has nine vacant spots. Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers.

Topics
ashok gehlot sachin pilot
