North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.
Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.

These include the Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train, the Jodhpur-Indore special train, the Jodhpur-Barmer special train, the Jodhpur-Bilada special train and the Sriganganagar-Ambala special train, which will remain cancelled from May 19 until further orders.

Apart from this, the number of trips of four trains has been reduced. The Ajmer-Amritsar special train will now operate only on Wednesday, instead of two days a week, from May 19 till further orders.

