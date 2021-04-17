Home / Cities / Jaipur News / NSUI members protest against over BJP leader's remarks on Maharana Pratap
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Gulab Chand Kataria faced criticism from Congress' student wing over alleged remarks. (Prabhakar Sharma/HT Archive)

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) also burnt an effigy of the BJP leader who on Tuesday tendered an apology for his remarks that triggered outrage among Rajputs in the state.

Maharana Pratap was the king of Mewar, the present-day Udaipur region.

“The demonstration was held outside the main gate of the University of Rajasthan against BJP leader Kataria for what he had said for Maharana Pratap in Rajsamand recently. This reflects his mentality,” NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati said.

Bhati demanded that Kataria should quit as the leader of opposition on moral grounds.

Addressing a public gathering in the Rajsamand constituency on Sunday, Kataria has said in Hindi: “Our ancestors fought for 100 years. The most recent example is Maharana Pratap. Was he bitten by a mad dog that he left his kingdom and fort to wander in jungles? Who had he done it for?"

The remarks outraged the people from the community with Udaipur's royal family scion Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar charging that undignified language was for Maharana Pratap whose "name is synonymous with the valour and struggle".

