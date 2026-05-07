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Om Birla visits Kota hospital after six women develop C-section complications, probe panel formed

Om Birla visits Kota hospital after six women develop C-section complications, probe panel formed

Published on: May 07, 2026 12:45 am IST
PTI |
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Kota May 6 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday visited the government medical college and hospital here and took stock of the medical care being extended to five women who are undergoing treatment after developing complications following caesarean deliveries.

Om Birla visits Kota hospital after six women develop C-section complications, probe panel formed

Of the six women whose conditions deteriorated after the surgeries, one woman died during treatment, officials said on Wednesday.

However, her newborn male child is healthy and has been sent home with relatives, they said.

Birla said the death of a woman and the critical infection developed by five others after surgeries at a government hospital was sad and unfortunate.

A high-level medical team has been constituted to probe the matter. The team is scheduled to reach Kota on Wednesday night, he said.

Another team of specialised doctors will also reach Kota shortly; they will coordinate with doctors here to extend better treatment to the women, he added.

The district administration has also constituted various committees to probe the incident.

One of the women died during treatment on Tuesday, he said, adding that a death-audit committee has been formed to ascertain and analyse the cause of death.

The five women with critical complications have been shifted to the nephrology ward and a five-member medical team led by Dr Vikas Khandeliya has been formed to provide them dedicated medical treatment, he said.

Another medical team, headed by Dr Suresh Dulara, will probe the reason behind the deterioration in health condition of six of the 12 women, he added.

Sudden low blood pressure, fall of platelets and blockage of urine are common complications among the five women after the caesarean delivery, he pointed out.

"The condition of all the five women is stable, but they cannot be declared out of danger until 72-96 hours," Dr Jain stated.

The five women are conscious and speaking, however, chances of multiple organ failure cannot be ruled out at this point, additional superintendent of the hospital, Dr R P Meena, told PTI on Wednesday evening.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Om Birla visits Kota hospital after six women develop C-section complications, probe panel formed
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Om Birla visits Kota hospital after six women develop C-section complications, probe panel formed
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