On Women's Day, Gehlot honours young girl; offers post of police sub-inspector

Rajasthan government honoured a girl with the post of police sub-inspector for her courage against the armed goons who attacked a public transport bus. Twenty-five-year-old Vasundhara Chauhan averted goons' attempt to free their accomplice, a hardcore criminal, from the police custody in Dholpur on March 3.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot decided to directly offer an appointment to the young lady as a step towards promoting women empowerment and as a mark of honour to the girl for showing courage, virility and presence of mind which defeated the perpetrators of crime. The goons were planning on fleeing with a hardcore criminal who was already convicted for life.

On March 5, five-armed people intercepted a roadways bus midway from Dholpur to Bharatpur and attacked the police challani guards carrying the convicted criminal named Dharmendra aka Lukka, an official release from CM’s office stated.

They stormed into the bus, fired in the air and threw chilli-powder in the eyes of the police guards. As the criminals attempted to snatch away the firearms of the policemen, young passenger Vasundhara and another RAC constable Kamar Singh, who was also travelling in the bus, gathered courage and took on the criminals head-on. She caught hold of the two of them and pushed them in the bus one by one.

Her direct fight encouraged others in the bus, including the passengers, crew members and the police guards, to take on the criminals, who then fled away.

Previously, the state government gave a Letter of Appreciation to Vasundhara and declared an 'Out of Turn' promotion to RAC personnel Kamar Singh as head constable for their show of bravery.

CM Gehlot has also decided to honour the Dholpur resident girl on the occasion of International Women's Day by offering her the post of sub-inspector in Rajasthan Police. She has studied criminology during her Post Graduation degree and is an NCC 'C' certificate holder.

