On Women's Day, Gehlot honours young girl; offers post of police sub-inspector
- Twenty-five-year-old Vasundhara Chauhan averted goons' attempt to free their accomplice.
Rajasthan government honoured a girl with the post of police sub-inspector for her courage against the armed goons who attacked a public transport bus. Twenty-five-year-old Vasundhara Chauhan averted goons' attempt to free their accomplice, a hardcore criminal, from the police custody in Dholpur on March 3.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot decided to directly offer an appointment to the young lady as a step towards promoting women empowerment and as a mark of honour to the girl for showing courage, virility and presence of mind which defeated the perpetrators of crime. The goons were planning on fleeing with a hardcore criminal who was already convicted for life.
On March 5, five-armed people intercepted a roadways bus midway from Dholpur to Bharatpur and attacked the police challani guards carrying the convicted criminal named Dharmendra aka Lukka, an official release from CM’s office stated.
They stormed into the bus, fired in the air and threw chilli-powder in the eyes of the police guards. As the criminals attempted to snatch away the firearms of the policemen, young passenger Vasundhara and another RAC constable Kamar Singh, who was also travelling in the bus, gathered courage and took on the criminals head-on. She caught hold of the two of them and pushed them in the bus one by one.
Her direct fight encouraged others in the bus, including the passengers, crew members and the police guards, to take on the criminals, who then fled away.
Previously, the state government gave a Letter of Appreciation to Vasundhara and declared an 'Out of Turn' promotion to RAC personnel Kamar Singh as head constable for their show of bravery.
CM Gehlot has also decided to honour the Dholpur resident girl on the occasion of International Women's Day by offering her the post of sub-inspector in Rajasthan Police. She has studied criminology during her Post Graduation degree and is an NCC 'C' certificate holder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
38 Rajasthan MLAs take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan teen confined for a week, says 12 including minor raped her: Cops
- A 17-year-old girl has told the Kota police that she was repeatedly raped by strangers during the eight days that she was confined in the adjoining district of Jhalawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religious yatra is not show of strength, it’s show of devotion: Vasundhara Raje
- People in large numbers turned out to wish Raje on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police officer accused of rape suspended with other senior officers
- A woman was raped by a police officer of the Kherli police station after she went there to file a case against her husband.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 districts in Rajasthan to join hands with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan
- The knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process, as per the programme objectives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son
- The government notice asks him to deposit ₹5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of ₹10,000/day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar
- The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim says in video accused set her afire
- An official said the video was recorded by a local resident who did not wish to be identified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan
- Rajasthan BJP chief launched a programme against the state government, experts see factionalism in the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VHP vice president says ₹515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth ₹510 cr for Rajasthan shop
- Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case
- Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox