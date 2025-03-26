One person apprehended in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage; probe underway

One person was apprehended on Tuesday night by security agencies on suspicion of espionage from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. On suspicion of espionage, security agencies and Mohangarh police jointly conducted a raid and arrested him. (Representative file photo)

This is the second similar incident this month following the arrest of another person from Barmer on March 1.

Jaisalmer superintendent of police (SP) Sudhir Choudhary confirmed the development but refused to share further details, stating that information will only be disclosed after the completion of the joint interrogation.

According to officials aware of the development, the apprehended suspect from Jaisalmer has been identified, who is a resident of Jaisalmer.

Intelligence agencies, along with Mohangarh police, detained the person from Zero RD in the canal area under suspicion of espionage. He is currently being interrogated by security officials.

The people aware of the developments confirmed that the arrested individual is suspected of transmitting confidential information to Pakistan. Acting on this suspicion, security agencies, in coordination with the police, carried out the operation.

The people added that the apprehended individual has relatives living in Pakistan. He had visited Pakistan in 2019 and has reportedly remained in contact with Pakistani operatives since then. Security agencies had been monitoring his activities for a long time, the people aware of the matter said.

The people added that the person owns farmland in Zero RD, Mohangarh canal region, where he has been engaged in farming. Intelligence reports suggest that he has been sharing videos and photographs of sensitive army zones with Pakistani intelligence operatives for an extended period.

On suspicion of espionage, security agencies and Mohangarh police jointly conducted a raid and arrested the individual from his farmland.

Following his detention, he was handed over to a joint investigation committee, where security agencies are questioning him. His mobile phone has also been seized.