Only Rahul Gandhi can challenge Modi: Ashok Gehlot before Kharge’s oath ceremony

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who was briefly rumoured to be in the race for the post of the Congress president a month ago, said on Wednesday that only Rahul Gandhi has it in him to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing media persons in New Delhi before attending the oath ceremony of newly-elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gehlot said there were efforts till the last moment to convince Rahul Gandhi to become Congress president.

Gehlot said, “In 1998, all of us had requested Sonia Gandhi to take over the reins of Congress, otherwise the party would be disintegrated, such was the atmosphere at that time. Despite the language problem, she accepted the challenge in the interest of Congress. She was the president for 22 years, and during that time, Congress governments were formed in 12-13 states; and twice the UPA government was formed at the Centre. We cannot forget her tenure.”

“It is our responsibility to make Kharge successful and strengthen the Congress at booth and block levels. There is huge challenge before the country, and the picture shown by the media isn’t true. They are showing things under pressure from the NDA government. And now Kejriwal is also creating atmosphere like Modi through media publicity...it is not in the [best] interests of the country. There is a huge challenge before the Congress. We will have to fight without the resources. The central government is mounting pressure so that no one donates to Congress...the donors are scared. These are fascists, and are killing the democracy,” Gehlot alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:‘Till last minute…’: Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi, then wishes Mallikarjun Kharge

According to HT sources, an important decision related to Rajasthan is expected by November 15. The AICC is likely to take a decision on three senior leaders – cabinet ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore – who have been issued show cause notices by the disciplinary committee.

A senior leader said the CM is working on three fronts. In order to end the political discontent and strengthen its support, political appointments are being expedited – more than 100 political appointments have been made in just the last one month. Secondly, to mobilise public support in Rajasthan, he is preparing to bring an early budget with ‘big announcements’. And third, he is constantly assuring his supporters that his government will complete its term.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, all AICC office bearers and members tendering their resignation with Kharge taking charge will include Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken, general secretary in-charge Raghu Sharma (Gujarat), Bhanwar Jitendra Singh (Assam) and Harish Choudhary (Punjab).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON