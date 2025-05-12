Operation Sindoor: Indian Army defuses live bomb found near Jaisalmer

The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army on Monday defused a live bomb in a deserted area, just 10km from Jaisalmer city, three days after it was discovered in the district during the border conflict between India and Pakistan on Friday. Visuals from the site in Jaisalmer. (Sourced photo)

The live ammunition must have fallen in the dense bushes during heavy shelling from the Pakistani side and was first spotted by local villagers who immediately alerted the police, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, the Jaisalmer police cordoned off the area and notified the Indian Army. A bomb disposal team soon arrived, conducted a detailed examination and confirmed that the device was active.

Following standard protocol, the Army sealed off the site and initiated a controlled disposal operation, officials said.

On Monday, the bomb was carefully connected to a remote detonation system using wires, placed in a sandbag-lined pit, and detonated from a safe distance. The resulting blast was powerful and echoed across the surrounding area, though no injuries or property damage were reported.

Security forces have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious objects or activities, particularly in view of the heightened threats following recent drone incursions from across the border, officials added.