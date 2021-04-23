Over 15,000 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 15,398 fresh Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday, taking the state’s infection tally to 4,83,273 and the death toll to 3,453.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 1,17,294, according to an official report.

The latest deaths due to the disease were reported from Jodhpur (14), Jaipur (13), Udaipur (nine), Kota (five), Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner (three each), Bhilwara, Chittorgarh (two each), Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli, Nagaur and Rajsamand (one each), it said.

A total of 3,62,526 coronavirus patients have so far recovered in the state, the report added.

Rajasthan recorded 15,398 fresh Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday, taking the state’s infection tally to 4,83,273 and the death toll to 3,453. The number of active cases in the state increased to 1,17,294, according to an official report. The latest deaths due to the disease were reported from Jodhpur (14), Jaipur (13), Udaipur (nine), Kota (five), Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner (three each), Bhilwara, Chittorgarh (two each), Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli, Nagaur and Rajsamand (one each), it said. A total of 3,62,526 coronavirus patients have so far recovered in the state, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON