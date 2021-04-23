Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Over 15,000 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Over 15,000 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

The number of active cases in the state increased to 1,17,294, according to an official report.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:29 PM IST
A health worker vaccinating a man against Covid-19 at Government Primary Health Center Bani Park in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan recorded 15,398 fresh Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday, taking the state’s infection tally to 4,83,273 and the death toll to 3,453.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 1,17,294, according to an official report.

The latest deaths due to the disease were reported from Jodhpur (14), Jaipur (13), Udaipur (nine), Kota (five), Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner (three each), Bhilwara, Chittorgarh (two each), Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli, Nagaur and Rajsamand (one each), it said.

A total of 3,62,526 coronavirus patients have so far recovered in the state, the report added.

Rajasthan recorded 15,398 fresh Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday, taking the state’s infection tally to 4,83,273 and the death toll to 3,453.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 1,17,294, according to an official report.

The latest deaths due to the disease were reported from Jodhpur (14), Jaipur (13), Udaipur (nine), Kota (five), Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner (three each), Bhilwara, Chittorgarh (two each), Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli, Nagaur and Rajsamand (one each), it said.

A total of 3,62,526 coronavirus patients have so far recovered in the state, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP