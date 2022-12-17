Pakistani toffees seized from Udaipur shops after reports of beef cause panic

Food safety officials in Rajasthan recently made a visit to few shops in Udaipur after reports of Pakistan-made toffees containing beef being sold in the city created a sense of panic in the country. They discovered a few chocolates that were claimed to be made in Pakistan and sent them for tests.

“Based on media reports, we visited a chocolate shop and found some packets of chocolates that are said to be Pak-made. Some samples were sent for testing. We'll take action after getting reports,” a food safety official was quoted as saying by news Agency ANI.

They uncovered three large packets of toffees with one opened and two closed with 24 toffees each, according to reports. The officials also discovered that toffees were also distributed to other shops in the city.

The parcel in which the toffees were delivered reportedly have Balochistan's address. The wrappers are labelled ‘made in Pakistan’ with a red mark indicating that the product is non-vegetarian.

Reports of Pakistan-made toffees containing beef gelatin being sold in Udaipur were brought to public attention. It said that a shop close to a police station was selling those toffees and a team of health department reached the spot seized them as soon as it received a complaint.

