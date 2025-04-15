Parents kill three children in Rajasthan, attempt suicide: Police

JODHPUR: A 35-year-old driver and his wife poisoned their three children and then attempted to die by suicide in western Rajasthan’s Phalodi district on Monday evening, police said. Police said the three children, the youngest was 8, died. Their parents, a driver with a road construction company in Uttarakhand and his 32-year-old wife, are being treated at hospital. According to police, preliminary findings suggest that an argument had broken out between the couple before the incident. (Representational image)

The incident came to light after the accused man’s sister-in-law noticed blood outside the house on Tuesday morning. She immediately raised an alarm and neighbours informed the police, prompting senior officials, including Phalodi superintendent of police (SP) Pooja Awana, to rush to the spot.

The SP said the police received information about the incident around 8.30 am on Tuesday.

When a police team reached the house, they found the couple lying unconscious, while the courtyard was soaked in blood. Their children — son (9 years old) and two daughters, (5 and 3 years old) — were found dead.

The couple was rushed to the Phalodi hospital in a critical condition. They were later referred to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

According to the SP, an empty poison bottle, a blade, and a knife were recovered from the house during the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that an argument had broken out between the couple before the incident.

--------------

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290